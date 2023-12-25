Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, on Monday informed that the grand old party will organise a “mega rally" in Nagpur on 28 December with the name 'Hai Tayyar Hum'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Congress will blow the conch for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 during the rally", said Jairam Ramesh.

"Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi clearly stated that we are ready for seat sharing and want the INDIA alliance to be united and strong. Congress will do everything possible to win...", Jairam Ramesh added.

Earlier, on 21 December, Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the CWC unanimously adopted the resolution to fight the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections both as a party in its own right and also as a member of the INDIA group.

“The Hain Taiyyar Hum rally being held in Nagpur on our foundation days a week from now is a very important step in this regard. The Congress President has been conducting state-wise reviews which are giving direction to the preparations. In addition, the CWC welcomes the latest initiative to strengthen the party's finances through broad--based public participation. Each CWC member will ensure that it is sustained," the Congress Working Committee Resolution mentioned.

Last week, the Congress had said its candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be decided "very soon" and asserted that it would take all necessary steps to make the INDIA bloc an effective bulwark against the ruling BJP and its allies.

During a four-hour meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC)in national capital Delh in at the AICC headquarters, former party chief Rahul Gandhi was requested to undertake Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 from east to west and the proposal is being "considered with positive intent", a senior leader said.

In a major organisational rejig ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress on Saturday appointed Avinash Pande the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, replacing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while Sachin Pilot was made the general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh.

The appointments came two days after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, which was chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

