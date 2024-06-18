‘Cong type of shamelessness’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar cries ‘dynasty imposition’ over Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad candidacy
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swiftly went on the offensive after the Congress announced that Rahul Gandhi will retain the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, while his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will take an electoral plunge from Wayanad seat, putting an end to the prolonged anticipation. Former Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar hit out at the Congress, crying “dynasty imposition" on the people of Wayanad as Priyanka Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad was announced.