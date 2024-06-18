The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swiftly went on the offensive after the Congress announced that Rahul Gandhi will retain the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, while his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will take an electoral plunge from Wayanad seat, putting an end to the prolonged anticipation. Former Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar hit out at the Congress, crying “dynasty imposition" on the people of Wayanad as Priyanka Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad was announced. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi had won both Wayanad and Rae Bareli seats in the Lok Sabha elections but in India, politicians can represent only one seat in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi chose to keep Rae Bareli and announced candidacy of his sister from Wayanad seat.

Taking to X, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Congress decision to field Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad was “shamelessness". “There is shamelessness and there is Cong type of shamelessness - imposing one member after another of their dynasty on voters of Wayanad - after shamelessly hiding the fact that Rahul was contesting from another constituency," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP leader further alleged that this pattern of betrayal is the reason why the party has witnessed defeat for a consecutive third term. “This pattern of betrayal is reason why Cong has seen 3rd poll defeat under Rahul Gandhi," the former Union minister said.

Other BJP leaders, too, have accused the Congress of indulging in dynasty politics following the announcement.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwala charged, “With Rahul Gandhi deciding to vacate the Wayanad seat and his sister to contest from there, it has become clear today that the Congress is not a political party but a company of the family." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Mother [Sonia Gandhi] will be in the Rajya Sabha, son [Rahul Gandhi] in the Lok Sabha from one seat [Rae Bareli] and Priyanka will also be in the Lok Sabha from another [Wayanad] seat. This is a symbol of dynasticism," he added.

BJP leader Ajay Alok took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, calling him a “runaway bride". “It is really interesting that the runaway bride has decided to flee from Wayanad," Ajay Alok said.

"But the election is not going to be easy (for Priyanka Gandhi). We will be contesting hard. Obviously, the Communist party is also going to give it a good try. But, if at all, she wins from Wayanad, it will be interesting in the Lok Sabha because people will question who decided to field Priyanka and what was the intent behind. Was it to create an alternate leadership?" the BJP leader said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

