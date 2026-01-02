Congress vs ally? Praveen Chakravarty’s debt remarks trigger DMK backlash in poll-bound Tamil Nadu

Praveen Chakravarty, chief of a Congress body representing working professionals, has stirred a debate by his comments declaring that Tamil Nadu has “the highest outstanding debt” among all states. Chakraborty called its debt levels ‘alarming’ and pointed to high interest payments – third across India – and a high debt-to-GDP ratio.

Congress party is an ally with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu where elections are scheduled this year. The two parties will contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election together as well.

Praveen's comment drew sharp responses from the ruling DMK, with the state's Industries Minister, Dr TRB Rajaa, leading the charge.

Dr Rajaa was dismissive of Praveen's remarks."Urge our ecosystem to please avoid engaging with anyone with private agendas. We have a larger war to fight with those trying to curtail the growth of TN. Beware of unwanted distractions, he said

"Concentrate on our Leaders pathbreaking schemes and development oriented thoughts. Use your time to share the achievements of the #DravidianModel government of our Leader #CMMKStalin avargal," Rajaa wrote ending the X post with internet slang "IYKYK."

What did Praveen say in the post? Praveen's post on X that he put out last week was in response to a comment by DMK MP Kanimozhi praising her party for having 'transformed Tamil Nadu into an advanced (and) developed state.

“TN has the highest outstanding debt of all states. In 2010, UP had more than double the debt of TN Now, TN has higher debt than UP,” Praveen said in a post accompanied by a graph comparing DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu with BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

Praveen Chakravarty is chairman - Professionals’ Congress & Data Analytics

“TN’s interest burden (%) is 3rd highest after PB & HR TN’s debt/gdp is still much higher than pre-covid levels TN’s debt situation is alarming!” he said.

Chidambaram defends Stalin Govt The remarks drew sharp criticism from within Praveen’s own party. It in fact invited flak from senior leader including former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram who termed Chakravarty’s assessment incorrect, noting that an annual increase in debt is normal and defended the Tamil Nadu government led by chief minister MK Stalin.

“It is wrong to assess a state’s economic condition based solely on its total debt. The total debt of all developed countries - from the United States to the United Kingdom, Japan, France and Canada - increases every year,” Chidambaram said.

Chidambaram added that India’s total debt, as well as the combined debt of all its states, also rises annually. “This is normal. Total debt is not the correct measure to evaluate an economy,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu government is under criticism from several quarters over its increasing debt, which currently stands at ₹9.21 lakh crore. As the principal opposition party from 2016-2021, the DMK government tore into the AIADMK for the state’s growing debt



Tamil Nadu is among the states voting in 2026. In 2021, the DMK won the election, ending the decade-long reign of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The DMK won 133 seats in the 234-member house. DMK's alliance partner Congress won 18 seats. The AIADMK won 66 seats. The

BJP throws shocking ‘self goal’ jibe at Congress BJP pounced on Chakravarthy's remark. Former state unit chief K Annamalai accused the DMK of distorting data to claim an 'advanced economy' and stressed the doubling of debt under the rival party's government. And party spokesperson CR Kesavan mocked the Congress for a "self goal".

"The Congress does a shocking self-goal to expose the disastrous failure model DMK government. Does Rahul Gandhi concur with this view... d the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and his deputy agree with this damning view of their ally... disastrous DMK government is similar to a directionless car," Kesavan said.

Many in the Congress party rushed to DMK’s defence. Party MP Jothimani called it 'unfair' to compare the two states and highlighted Tamil Nadu's achievements in education, healthcare, industrial growth, and social justice.

“It is unfair to compare Tamil Nadu with Uttar Pradesh. Tamil Nadu one of the top state in the country in education, healthcare, industrial investment, social justice, urban infrastructure and effective welfare delivery. Uttar Pradesh still struggles on most human development indicators while promoting a “bulldozer raj” model instead of institutional governance,” the Karur MP said on X.

‘Doesn’t represent voice of Congress in TN’ Experts said that Praveen’s comments do not reflect state Congress unit’s stand.

“He is trying for relevance in Tamil Nadu. The state unit is with the DMK largely,” Chennai-based political analyst Sumanth Raman told LiveMint.

State Congress president K Selvaperunthagai agreed and said Praveen’s views don't represent the voice of the Congress party. He also asserted that the Congress party's alliance with DMK remains "as strong as an iron fortress".

"We will not allow anyone within the Congress to echo the voice of the RSS or the BJP. I want to clarify that Chakravarty's statements do not represent the voice of the Congress party," he told reporters in Tamil Nadu earlier this week.

"The alliance with DMK stands like an iron fortress; no one can break it. We will not allow any force -- within or outside -- to help the BJP gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu or act as its spies," the TN Congress Chief said.

Selvaperunthagai said Chakravarty's comments were "incorrect and motivated".

"Comparing Uttar Pradesh to Tamil Nadu is unjust. UP is under a 'Bulldozer rule' where people's homes are demolished. Is Praveen speaking as the voice of Yogi Adityanath?" he asked, adding that Tamil Nadu's debt ratio had come down under the DMK regime -- from 4.61 per cent during AIADMK's rule in 2021 to 3 per cent now.

(With PTI inputs)