Conservatives are trying to disrupt Hollywood, with some success
The Economist 6 min read 16 Dec 2023, 06:59 AM IST
Summary
- Europe could also become an important market for American conservative content. Across the continent politicians on the right are ascendant, and battles from America’s culture wars have spread there, too
An ordinary man goes up against a powerful nemesis with unlimited resources. This is the pitch of “The Shift", a sci-fi film that was released on December 1st. But it could also describe its distributor, Angel Studios, run by brothers who call themselves simple “farm boys from Idaho" and are on a crusade to remake Hollywood.
