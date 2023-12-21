'Conspiracy to convert Parliament into platform for ruling party': Mallikarjun Kharge on suspension of 146 MPs
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has alleged a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to "convert" Parliament into a platform only for the ruling party. This comes in the wake of the suspension of 146 MPs from both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha during the winter session, while the government continues passing Bills with minimal opposition.