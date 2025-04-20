Contempt action sought against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over anti-SC remarks, ‘responsible for civil wars’ jibe at CJI

A letter seeking permission to initiate contempt proceedings against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has been sent after he blamed the Supreme Court for ‘inciting religious wars’ and also took a jibe at the Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.

Written By Sugam Singhal
Published20 Apr 2025, 03:15 PM IST
File Photo: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
File Photo: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Sansad TV)

A letter seeking permission to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over his remarks against the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India (CJI) has been sent to the Attorney General of India.

According to a LiveLaw report, published on Sunday, the letter mentioned Dubey's criticism of the Supreme Court and the swipe he took at CJI Sanjiv Khanna.

Dubey had launched a broadside against the SC, saying Parliament and state assemblies should be shut if the apex court had to make the laws. He alleged that CJI Khanna was responsible for "civil wars" in the country.

What Dubey said

"Kanoon yadi Supreme Court hi banayega to Sansad Bhavan bund kar dena chahiye," the BJP MP said in post in Hindi on X without elaborating.

Later, in remarks to PTI, Dubey accused the court of arrogating to itself Parliament's legislative powers by striking down laws passed by the legislature and even giving directions to the President who, Dubey noted, is the appointing authority of Supreme Court judges.

“Supreme Court is responsible for inciting religious wars in the country. The Supreme Court is going beyond its limits. If one has to go to the Supreme Court for everything, then Parliament and State Assembly should be shut,” Dubey had told ANI

At another instance, while speaking to ANI, Dubey said, “Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, is responsible for all the civil wars happening in this country.”

First Published:20 Apr 2025, 03:15 PM IST
