‘Content creator of Pakistan’: BJP hits out at Congress after Mallikarjun Kharge's 'PM Modi had intel' remark

The BJP has launched an attack on Congress, labelling them as the ‘official content creator for Pakistan’ after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday, claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cancelled his Kashmir visit after "receiving an intelligence report three days before" the Pahalgam terror attack last month.

What Did Mallikarjun Kharge Say? Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking at a 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Ranchi, alleged that Prime Minister Modi received an intelligence warning three days before the Pahalgam terror attack and cancelled his visit to Kashmir as a result.

Also Read | Modi cancelled Kashmir visit 3 days before Pahalgam after getting intel: Kharge

"When an intelligence report says that it is not proper to visit there for your security, why did you not inform your security, intelligence, local police, and border force to protect people," the Congress chief asked.

Kharge also claimed, "When you (PM) got the information, you cancelled your programme but did not send more forces to protect tourists there."

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Kharge claimed, “India is faced with a huge crisis. The Centre accepted the intelligence failure during the all-party meeting. You (PM Modi) admitted that there was an intelligence flaw. When the Centre knew about the possible terror strike, why did it not put in place a system to protect people?”

How BJP Reacted? “Congress has completely failed in its role as a constructive opposition. The role of Congress has now become that of a 'destructive opposition'. The big question is whether the country should fight terrorism or the organised lies and rumours of Congress?”, said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a post on X.

“After the all-party meeting, they continuously displayed pro-Pakistan behaviour—giving a clean chit to Pakistan, raising questions on the morale of our armed forces, and portraying such remarks as personal opinions. But today, Mr Kharge has made it clear that this is the official stand of the Congress party”, said BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

Meanwhile BJP leader CR Kesavan questioned the role of Rahul Gandhi as a Leader o Opposition and asked, “While all this happens Rahul Gandhi maintains a calculated silence. He never speaks out, and today, after Kharge’s toxic rant, what does Rahul Gandhi have to say? Is he not going to condemn these outrageous remarks made by Mallikarjun Kharge ji about the Prime Minister?”

BJP claimed that the Congress president's criticism of PM Modi over alleged intelligence failure in the Pahalgam terror attack was intended to "lower the morale of security forces".