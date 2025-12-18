Convicted ex-Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate in ICU after Nashik Court charged him in 1995 cheating case

Former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Manikrao Kokate is admitted in ICU after Nashik sessions court charged him in 1995 cheating case. He stepped down from the state's Sports Minister post on 17 December after the court pronounced him guilty in a cheating and forgery case associated with a state government housing scheme. The sessions court confirmed a two-year prison sentence against the 68-year-old.

Confirming an imprisonment sentence of 2 years and a fine of ₹50,000 against Manikrao Kokate, Nashik district and sessions court on Tuesday upheld the order of a first-class judicial magistrate in the three-decade-old housing scam case.

Manikrao Kokate complains of chest pain According to PTI report, Manikrao Kokate complained of chest pain and uneasiness and is getting treatment at Lilavati Hospital in suburban Bandra. An arrest warrant was issued against the minister on Wednesday after the court dismissed his appeal against the earlier verdict but his admission in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital deferred his arrest temporarily.

Following this landmark verdict, Governor Acharya Devvrat reassigned Manikrao Kokate's ministries to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as he was stripped off his portfolios. Notably, Maharashtra Sports Ministry is currently under Ajit Pawar's charge. Manikrao Kokate, who won from Sinnar assembly constituency 5 times, served as an NCP MLA from the constituency in Nashik district.

Governor Devvrat addressed a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, where he stated, "I have received your letter dated December 17, 2025, recommending to allocate the portfolio of Sports and Youth Welfare, Minority Development and Aukaf held by Adv Manikrao Saraswati Shivaji Kokate to Shri Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister (Finance and Planning, State Excise."

He added, “I hereby convey my approval to your abovementioned recommendation.”

In the case dating back to 1995, Manikrao Kokate and his brother, Vijay Kokate, were convicted, in connection with the alleged misuse of a 10% quota meant for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in a housing scheme. After the conviction sentence, Manikrao Kokate's lawyer approached the Bombay High Court seeking an urgent hearing. The court is scheduled to take up the matter on 19 December.

Earlier this year, Manikrao Kokate took the spotlight after he was found playing rummy on his mobile phone during the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature in Mumbai.

Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government initially handed over the agriculture portfolio but later revised it and gave the Sports and Youth Welfare Department after Manikrao Kokate's series of contentious remarks.