Conviction of THESE 6 MPs of INDIA bloc can tweak Lok Sabha 2024 results in Uttar Pradesh
Six newly-elected MPs from Uttar Pradesh's India bloc have been charged with criminal charges, which could result in imprisonment of more than two years.
The Lok Sabha elections 2024 saw a close fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh, with the opposition ultimately winning 43 of the 81 seats. However, the outcome could change as at least six recently-elected Members of Parliament (MP) representing INDIA bloc from Uttar Pradesh face multiple criminal charges that could even lead to conviction.