Corporate America is sitting out the Trump-Biden rematch

The approach to this year’s presidential race is a stark reversal for many employers. In 2020, CEOs weighed in on divisive topics, feeling pressure from employees and customers to share their views on the election and issues such as voting access. After years spent navigating debates on immigration, abortion, gay rights and racial equity, many executives say fatigue has set in. With the white-collar labor market now cooling, employees also have less leverage to agitate for responses, corporate advisers say.