‘23 corrupt ministers in BJP’: AAP leader Sanjay Singh slams PM Modi’s 75 year retirement rule

  • Sanjay Singh, senior AAP Leader and Rajya Sabha Member, while addressing a press conference on Monday, September 23, said 23 opposition leaders alleged of corruption by the Bhartiya Janata Party BJP have joined the party

Fareha Naaz
Published23 Sep 2024, 10:27 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Sanjay Singh, senior AAP Leader and Rajya Sabha Member, while addressing a press conference on Monday, September 23, said 23 opposition leaders alleged of corruption by the Bhartiya Janata Party BJP have joined the party. He alleged that Narendra Modi stuck to Prime Minister seat even after turning 75, “75-year retirement rule established by BJP to move out leaders.”

 

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 10:27 AM IST
Business NewsPolitics‘23 corrupt ministers in BJP’: AAP leader Sanjay Singh slams PM Modi’s 75 year retirement rule

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    458.60
    10:44 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    14.4 (3.24%)

    Tata Steel

    153.35
    10:44 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    1.3 (0.85%)

    Indus Towers

    401.30
    10:43 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    12.95 (3.33%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    169.50
    10:44 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.35%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries

    533.05
    10:34 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    34.6 (6.94%)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

    1,735.00
    10:34 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    109.6 (6.74%)

    Vodafone Idea

    11.15
    10:34 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    0.67 (6.39%)

    Adani Total Gas

    836.50
    10:34 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    47.9 (6.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,935.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,941.00-10.00
      Delhi
      76,093.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,945.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.