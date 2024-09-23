‘23 corrupt ministers in BJP’: AAP leader Sanjay Singh slams PM Modi’s 75 year retirement rule

Sanjay Singh, senior AAP Leader and Rajya Sabha Member, while addressing a press conference on Monday, September 23, said 23 opposition leaders alleged of corruption by the Bhartiya Janata Party BJP have joined the party. He alleged that Narendra Modi stuck to Prime Minister seat even after turning 75, “75-year retirement rule established by BJP to move out leaders.”
