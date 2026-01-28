‘Country will never forgive Congress’: Rijiju slams Oppn over protest during President Murmu’s speech in Budget session

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the opposition parties for creating a ruckus during the President's address at the start of the Budget session of Parliament on Wednesday. Rijiju said that the opposition has made the country feel ashamed for the behaviour they displayed in parliament.

"What the Opposition did when the President was addressing both Houses of Parliament makes the country ashamed. The country will never forgive Congress and its allies," Rijiju said.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Wednesday with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting, following which both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day.

Advertisement

“Can a responsible MP behave like this? When the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram was being mentioned, and tribute was being paid to Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, the entire Opposition started creating a ruckus. When the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was mentioned, the opposition created a ruckus,” the minister said.

The session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on 13 February and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

Insult to prominent personalities Rijiju said the country would not tolerate the insult to prominent personalities.

"I can tolerate my insult, but Guru Tegh Bahadur, Bhupen Hazarika, Sardar Patel, 125th anniversary of Birsa Munda, insulting these altogether, and all over that insulting while mentioning the 150th anniversary of Vande mataram. I believe the country will not forgive. Politics can be done in anything, but politics in these matters, I think, the country will not forgive them," he said.

Advertisement

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint session of parliament on Wednesday, on the first day of the Budget session 2026-2027. She highlighted the union government's vision for social justice, inclusive growth and a developed India. The president delivered her address to the members of both houses. Both houses adjourned on Wednesday afternoon and will meet on Thursday at 11 AM.

Opposition protests MGNREGA scrapping The Opposition parties staged a protest in what they called a "dignified" manner against the scrapping of the MGNREGA during President Droupadi Murmu's address to both Houses of the Parliament ahead of the Budget Session.

"Today, during the Hon'ble President's Address to both Houses of Parliament, all Opposition parties most respectfully and in a dignified manner protested the bulldozed repeal of MGNREGA. The Opposition will use all democratic means to demand the restoration of MGNREGA," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

Advertisement

When President Murmu, during her address, highlighted the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, the opposition MPs stood and protested.

What the Opposition did when the President was addressing both Houses of Parliament makes the country ashamed. The country will never forgive Congress and its allies.

President Murmu said, "For employment and development in rural areas, Viksit Bharat-G RAM G law has been formed. With this new reform, there will be 125 days of employment guarantees in villages..."