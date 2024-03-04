Courts Pummeled Trump. That Made Some Republicans Love Him More.
Natalie Andrews , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 04 Mar 2024, 05:23 PM IST
SummaryThe GOP presidential front-runner is expected to clinch the nomination this month after his legal woes showcased resilience.
GOLDSBORO, N.C.—Donald Trump has been impeached, indicted and ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties for committing fraud and defamation. For many Republican voters in this Raleigh exurb, that doesn’t disqualify him from returning to the White House.
