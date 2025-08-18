CP Radhakrishnan vs who? How numbers stack up for NDA, INDIA VP candidates in Parliament

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan has been chosen by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as its candidate for the Vice President's election. The INDIA bloc is yet to announce its candidate.

The Vice Presidential election is scheduled to be held on September 9. The election was necessitated after Jagdeep Dhankhar's surprise resignation as Vice President on July 21.

While the INDIA bloc is yet to choose its candidate, the last date of filing nomination is August 21. According to reports, the INDIA bloc will meet on Monday (August 18) to discuss its nominee for the Vice Presidential elections.

So what happens if the INDIA bloc announces its VP candidate, and what if it doesn't? What are chances of CP Radhakrishnan becoming the next Vice President of India? Here, Mint decodes:

Scenario 1: If INDIA bloc doesn't announce its VP candidate In case the INDIA bloc doesn't field its candidate, Radhakrishnan will be elected unupposed as next Vice President of India.

Scenario 1: If INDIA bloc announces its VP candidate In this case, it will be a direct contest between the NDA's pick - CP Radhakrishnan - and whoever the INDIA bloc chooses as its VP candidate.

The Vice-President will then be elected by an Electoral College, which consists of the members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha (both elected and nominated members).

The voting will be done through secret ballot, and the value of every vote cast in the Vice-Presidential election has the same value i.e.1 (one).

Are the numbers in favour of CP Radhakrishnan? What are the chances of him winning VP polls? CP Radhakrishnan is likely to have a higher chance of winning the Vice Presidential elections if he contests against an INDIA bloc candidate. Here comes the number game.

Overall, the electoral college currently has 782 MPs, excluding the six vacancies (one in Lok Sabha and five in Rajya Sabha).

So, to win the vice presidential election, the candidate must bag more than half of the total votes (392 votes), considering a full house and everyone exercising their franchise.

Lok Sabha has 542 MPs: Those in favour of NDA: 293; and those with Opposition: 249

Rajya Sabha has 240 MPs: The NDA has support of around 130 members.