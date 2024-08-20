Cracks are showing in Iran’s ‘Axis of Resistance’ strategy

The stakes of a regional war would be particularly high for the Lebanese militia Hezbollah, which sits on Israel’s northern border. The regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, meanwhile, whose survival largely depends on Iran and its militias, has told Iran it doesn’t want to get dragged into a war, according to a Syrian government adviser and a European security official. Damascus has been battling an economic crisis brought by years of sanctions, which has led to protests and discontent among large segments of its population, and has its leadership has lost control of vast enclaves in the north and east of the country.