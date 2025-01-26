Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar who has time and again taken swipe at his opponents over dynasty politics may just induct his son, Nishant, into the party. According to a report, persons privy to the developments have said that Nishant Kumar is likely to join politics after Holi as ‘he seems to be ready’.

“He seems to be ready to join politics. It is only about getting the green signal from Nitish Kumar,” Indian Express quoted sources within the JDU as saying. Reports suggest that Nitish Kumar has been made aware of party workers' demand for Nishant Kumar's entry into politics. The induction might take place after Holi.

In June 2024, JDU state General Secretary Pram Hans Kumar had said, “It is the demand of the time and the situation that Nishant Kumar, Nitish Kumar's son, comes forward for the welfare of the party and the state... Nitish Kumar opposes 'parivarvaad' but if a leader with a clean image has a son who wants to serve the country and the state honestly, then what is wrong with it? Nishant Kumar has no greed... He should definitely come into politics.”

In early January, Nishant Kumar joined his father in Bakhtiyarpur to unveil statues of freedom fighters. Later speaking to the reporters, Nishant Kumar appealed to the public to vote for his father in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

“Ho sakega to pitaji ko, unki party ko aap sab janata vote karen, fir se layen [If it is possible, please vote for the JD(U) and my father and bring him back]" he was quoted as saying. He was asked if he would join politics; he chose not to answer to those questions.

But in January 2024, Nishant Kumar had dismissed the speculations that he would join politics. He stated that he had no interest in politics and had instead chosen to pursue a spiritual path.

Back in 2015, JD(U) leader had praised Nishant Kumar for his understanding in politics. When asked if he would join politics, he said, “Of course. Youth with such progressive ideas are welcome in politics. The decision will be taken at the right time.”