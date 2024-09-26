‘Crossed all limits of shamelessness’: Swati Maliwal slams Arvind Kejriwal for defending ‘goon’ Bibhav

  • Swati Maliwal has criticised Arvind Kejriwal, stating that his actions had ‘crossed all limits of shamelessness’

Livemint
Updated26 Sep 2024, 09:26 PM IST
AAP MP Swati Maliwal
AAP MP Swati Maliwal(HT_PRINT)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal, who has accused Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar of assault at his residence, has slammed the former Delhi chief minister, saying he hired the most expensive army of lawyers to save him. She said that his actions crossed all limits of “shamelessness”.

In a long post on X, Swati Maliwal said, “You have crossed all limits of shamelessness. @ArvindKejriwal Sir, the goon who attacked me in your presence at your residence, while he was in jail, you hired the country's most expensive army of lawyers to save him, got PC after PC done against me.”

“Today, when he is out on bail, he is being called the biggest leader of the party and they are saying that he has been put in jail in a fake case. Even the Supreme Court said that who keeps such goons in their residence. If these statements of theirs do not boost the spirits of goons like Bibhav, then what else will? The message is clear - even if you thrash again, we will save you,” Swati Maliwal said.

Continuing her attack on Arvind Kejriwal, Swati Maliwal said, “Not every person who is a partner in all your wrongdoings is a great leader. You have a hobby of keeping people who say “Wah Sir, Wah Sir” around you, that is why the world has started looking blurry. Every other day you compare yourself with Maryada Purushottam Ram! So much arrogance is not good. If someone cannot take a stand for his party's female MP, how will he take a stand for the women of Delhi?”

Bibhav Kumar was arrested by Delhi Police on May 18, 2024, for allegedy assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal. A charge sheet has been filed against him, and the court has taken cognizance of it. He was later granted bail by the Supreme Court.

 

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Sep 2024, 09:26 PM IST
Business NewsPolitics‘Crossed all limits of shamelessness’: Swati Maliwal slams Arvind Kejriwal for defending ‘goon’ Bibhav

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    165.60
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    4 (2.48%)

    Vedanta

    501.85
    03:55 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    22.25 (4.64%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    136.00
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    345.10
    03:56 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    5.3 (1.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Easy Trip Planners

    36.59
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.29 (6.68%)

    Elecon Engineering Co

    702.40
    03:54 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    39.45 (5.95%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy

    918.90
    03:49 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    43.3 (4.95%)

    Maruti Suzuki India

    13,384.30
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    608.3 (4.76%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,045.00660.00
      Chennai
      77,051.00660.00
      Delhi
      77,203.00660.00
      Kolkata
      77,055.00660.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L-0.22
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.