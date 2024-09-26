‘Crossed all limits of shamelessness’: Swati Maliwal slams Arvind Kejriwal for defending ‘goon’ Bibhav

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal, who has accused Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar of assault at his residence, has slammed the former Delhi chief minister, saying he hired the most expensive army of lawyers to save him. She said that his actions crossed all limits of “shamelessness”.

In a long post on X, Swati Maliwal said, “You have crossed all limits of shamelessness. @ArvindKejriwal Sir, the goon who attacked me in your presence at your residence, while he was in jail, you hired the country's most expensive army of lawyers to save him, got PC after PC done against me.”

“Today, when he is out on bail, he is being called the biggest leader of the party and they are saying that he has been put in jail in a fake case. Even the Supreme Court said that who keeps such goons in their residence. If these statements of theirs do not boost the spirits of goons like Bibhav, then what else will? The message is clear - even if you thrash again, we will save you,” Swati Maliwal said.

Continuing her attack on Arvind Kejriwal, Swati Maliwal said, “Not every person who is a partner in all your wrongdoings is a great leader. You have a hobby of keeping people who say “Wah Sir, Wah Sir” around you, that is why the world has started looking blurry. Every other day you compare yourself with Maryada Purushottam Ram! So much arrogance is not good. If someone cannot take a stand for his party's female MP, how will he take a stand for the women of Delhi?”