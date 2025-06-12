Czech Leader Calls on Trump to Give Europe More Time to Rearm

Czech President Petr Pavel called on the US to give Europe more time and realistic goals to take care of the continent’s security and contain an increasingly aggressive Russia.

Advertisement

European nations can’t secure a lasting peace in Ukraine without American help and President Donald Trump is right to demand that they significantly ramp up defense spending, said Pavel, a former top-ranking NATO general. But it would take years to replace some protections now provided by Washington, he told Bloomberg Television in an interview in his office in Prague.

“The US will try to exert pressure on Europeans to do it faster,” said Pavel, who will represent the Czech Republic at a June 24-25 NATO summit in The Hague. “Let’s create enough pressure on Europeans, but let’s not push them over the cliff.”

Pavel’s plea comes two weeks before the leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization are expected to agree to spend at least 5% of GDP on defense — a win for Trump, who has long pushed for Europe to invest more in its security.

Advertisement

The goal for The Hague summit and beyond is to “keep the Americans engaged” in the region, according to the Czech head of state. He expressed optimism that allies would agree on higher military investments and the US would uphold NATO’s Article 5, the collective defense clause that commits members to protect each other.

“I believe that it is achievable that we will stay united,” the Czech president said. “European allies would welcome a much stronger expression that Russia is, and will be at least in the short term, our biggest security challenge.”

‘Extremely Short’

Pavel, 63, said the summit declaration will be “extremely short” and likely refrain from earlier pledges of financial and military support for Ukraine, as well as the prospect of the country joining the alliance.

Advertisement

Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a preliminary draft, that the one-page declaration focuses solely on defense spending. It’s a sharp departure from last year’s statement that ran more than 5,000 words and included a pledge of long-term security assistance for Ukraine.

Pavel said he was disappointed by the reluctance of Trump to show more strength and to clearly designate Russia as the aggressor and Ukraine as the victim. The Czech president added that Europe needed the US to step up pressure on the Kremlin through economic sanctions, diplomatic isolation and military deterrence.

“We clearly see that Donald Trump leaves the door open for future relations, mostly economic relations, with Russia,” said Pavel. “I have some suspicion that he doesn’t fully grasp what Russia and Russians are about.”

Advertisement

Russia has stepped up drone and missile strikes that earlier this week hit civilian targets in Kyiv and the Black Sea city of Odesa. While Russia and Ukraine have agreed on major prisoner swaps, peace talks have stalled. Trump has so far held off from imposing new sanctions to force the Kremlin to agree to a ceasefire.

Pavel has been among the staunchest supporters of Ukraine, urging allies to step up weapons supplies and giving Kyiv a pathway to European Union and NATO membership. The Czech Republic has also been coordinating international donations of heavy ammunition, and has backed a plan for NATO members to increase defense and security-related spending to 5% of GDP.

But after more than three years of war, allies are increasingly realizing Ukraine is unlikely to meet all its military goals, according to Pavel, who became Czech president in 2023 after serving as chairman of the NATO Military Committee.

Advertisement

“Part of the territory will be for some time, temporarily, occupied by Russia, and that there will be necessary concessions to be made by Ukraine,” he said. “We should all collectively strive for the best possible result.”

Sill, Pavel said, the West must keep arming Ukraine to prevent Russia from declaring victory and feeling rewarded for its aggression.

“I believe NATO is and will be a cornerstone of European security,” said Pavel. “We have to coordinate very closely with the US because it is also in their interest not to let Russia prevail in this conflict.”

With assistance from Chad Thomas.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.