Danish Ali reacts to suspension from BSP, says 'if raising voice against BJP is crime...'
In a brief statement, BSP's Uttar Pradesh unit said Danish Ali, the MP from Amroha, has been suspended for anti-party activities
Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, who was suspended from the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for "anti-party" activities, has said the party order was "unfortunate". Danish Ali said he has never engaged in any anti-party activities but if "raising voice against the policies" of the BJP-led Central government is a crime, then he has committed one, he said. Danish Ali said he will fight back and not compromise on his principles.