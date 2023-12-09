Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, who was suspended from the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for "anti-party" activities, has said the party order was "unfortunate". Danish Ali said he has never engaged in any anti-party activities but if "raising voice against the policies" of the BJP-led Central government is a crime, then he has committed one, he said. Danish Ali said he will fight back and not compromise on his principles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On his suspension from the Bahujan Samaj Party, MP Danish Ali said, "Her [BSP chief Mayawati] decision is unfortunate. I have tried to strengthen the BSP and have never indulged in any anti-party activity. The people of my Amroha are witness to this."

"I have opposed the anti-people policies of the BJP's government and will continue to do so...If doing this is a crime, then I have committed this crime, and I am ready to face the punishment for it," Danish Ali said. He also thanked BSP chief Mayawati for trusting him with a ticket that made him a Lok Sabha MP from Amroha. "She (Mayawati) also made me the leader of the BSP parliamentary party. I always received her immense affection and support," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BSP on Saturday suspended Danish Ali for "anti-party" activities. In a brief statement, the party's Uttar Pradesh unit said Danish Ali, the MP from Amroha, has been suspended for anti-party activities.

The move comes a day after Danish Ali walked out of Lok Sabha proceedings along with other Opposition members to protest against the motion to expel TMC member Mahua Moitra for "unethical conduct" in the cash-for-query case. Other Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) members remained seated in the House.

At a press conference at his residence, Danish Ali also talked about his stand backing Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha on Friday.

"The decision that happened yesterday, I consider it my responsibility that when injustice is being done to a woman parliamentarian, I should stand by her. I stood up against it inside the ethics committee (as a member) and also yesterday," the Amroha MP said.

"I will stand up if the honour of a woman is attacked. I consider it a badge of honour that when injustice was happening I stood up inside the committee and outside and will continue to do so," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Danish Ali was recently in the news after he was verbally abused by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri who made objectionable remarks against the BSP MP during a session inside Parliament.

