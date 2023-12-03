Dead or Alive? The Hunt for a Ukrainian Soldier Missing on a Chaotic Battlefield
Ian Lovett , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 03 Dec 2023, 12:23 PM IST
SummaryRuslan Finchuk, a Ukrainian senior sergeant and experienced soldier, was last seen in enemy territory under machine gun fire. His unit told his wife he was missing, presumed dead.
KUPYANSK, Ukraine—For 48 hours in muddy trenches near this northeastern city, the Ukrainian troops had fought off waves of Russian infantry emerging from the tall grass, while artillery hammered everything around them.
Catch all the Elections News, Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less