Deadly ambush, protests challenge Syrian leaders’ new power
SummaryAfter a period of celebration over the fall of the Assad regime, old sectarian and political divisions have reasserted themselves.
DAMASCUS, Syria—Syria’s new rulers are facing challenges to their authority, including clashes with allies of the old regime and protests accusing them of destroying religious symbols.
