As a struggle over funding for defense spending plays out in Japan, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday that outlays should be determined by actual needs rather than a preset figure.

“We shouldn’t start with a predetermined amount,” Katayama told reporters on Friday. “If we are looking at new ways of warfare, for example, we need to examine what is actually needed in practical terms and build up our discussions around the specific capabilities required.”

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Katayama spoke after the Asahi Newspaper reported on Thursday that the government was moving toward finalizing a five-year defense spending plan starting from the next fiscal year at ¥56.3 trillion, up from ¥43 trillion under the current five-year framework. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to make a decision soon, the paper said.

Japan is revising its key national security documents by year-end, a process expected to shed light on the scale and pace of its military buildup.

The budget talks have exposed tensions between Takaichi’s goal to bolster Japan’s military capabilities and competing fiscal priorities. Earlier media reports suggested that defense officials had sought around ¥70 trillion to ¥80 trillion, while the Finance Ministry and the prime minister’s office favored ¥50 trillion to ¥60 trillion to leave room to fund economic growth initiatives and a planned sales tax cut.

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Defense hawks within the ruling party have also called for spending of ¥80 trillion, warning that a level around ¥60 trillion would effectively amount to a cut as inflation and a weaker yen drive up military procurement costs.

The final spending figure could also have implications for Japan’s relations with the US. President Donald Trump’s administration has pressed allies to raise military expenditure to 3.5% of gross domestic product. Bloomberg News reported in September that Japanese defense officials had signaled a willingness to raise defense spending to that level in meetings with their American counterparts, although they have been vague on the time frame of such an increase.

Behind Japan’s caution over specifying a goal is concern over the amount of funding needed to reach 3.5%. In late 2022, Japan said it would lift defense spending to 2% of that fiscal year’s GDP in five years. Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said in April that defense spending and related expenditures for this fiscal year of ¥10.6 trillion were equivalent to 1.9% of nominal GDP in 2022.

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Measured against the Cabinet Office’s nominal GDP forecast for this fiscal year, spending would come to 1.5%, he said. A budget of 3.5% using that forecast would amount to ¥24 trillion, more than double the current amount.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is scheduled to visit Japan next month, according to local media reports, when Tokyo may face questions over its spending plans.

“The prime minister recently made clear that future budgetary measures aimed at fundamentally strengthening our defense capabilities is an important objective and must be based on Japan’s own independent judgment,” Katayama said. “That is the first principle. In other words, it is for Japan to decide.”

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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