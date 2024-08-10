‘Deep desire to work together’: Jaishankar in Maldives, to meet pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu

  • Jaishankar arrived in the Maldives on Friday for a three-day visit to reset the bilateral relationship with the Maldives following a strain between the two countries

Livemint
Updated10 Aug 2024, 11:55 AM IST
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Maldives Foreign Affairs Minister Moosa Zameer upon his arrival at the airport in Maldives
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Maldives Foreign Affairs Minister Moosa Zameer upon his arrival at the airport in Maldives(PTI)

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar emphasised on Saturday, August 10, that the partnership with the Maldives is based on its deep desire to work together for each other's welfare and interests. Jaishankar arrived in the Maldives on Friday, August 9, for a three-day official visit to reset the bilateral relationship with the Maldives following a strain between the two countries in November 2023.

Jaishankar and his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer inaugurated High Impact Community Development Projects – street lighting, mental health, children's speech therapy, special education – and signed MoUs in Male.

In a post on X, S Jaishankar said, “Held productive discussions today with Foreign Minister @MoosaZameer in Male. The agenda covered our engagement in development partnership, capacity building, bilateral and regional security, trade and digital cooperation. Jointly inaugurated 6 High Impact Projects in areas of street lighting, mental health, children's speech therapy and special education. Witnessed signing of MoU between the National Payments Corporation of India and the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Maldives on the introduction of a digital payment system in the Maldives.”

Addressing a press conference, Jaishankar said, "India's partnership with the Maldives is based on our deep desire to work together for each other's welfare and interests. It is a partnership that has enabled us to always swiftly and effectively respond to challenges as witnessed in the past."

"Maldives is one of the cornerstones of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy, it is also one of our Vision SAGAR, as well as of our commitment to the Global South. To put it succinctly in the words of my Prime Minister Narendra Modi – for India, neighbourhood is a priority and, in the neighbourhood, Maldives is a priority," the Union minister said.

"We also share the closest of bonds of history and kinship," Jaishankar added.

The relation between the Maldives and India saw a strain in November 2023 when Mohamed Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, took charge of the government. During his three-day visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet Mohamed Muizzu.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:55 AM IST
HomePolitics‘Deep desire to work together’: Jaishankar in Maldives, to meet pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue