External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar emphasised on Saturday, August 10, that the partnership with the Maldives is based on its deep desire to work together for each other's welfare and interests. Jaishankar arrived in the Maldives on Friday, August 9, for a three-day official visit to reset the bilateral relationship with the Maldives following a strain between the two countries in November 2023.

Jaishankar and his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer inaugurated High Impact Community Development Projects – street lighting, mental health, children's speech therapy, special education – and signed MoUs in Male.

In a post on X, S Jaishankar said, "Held productive discussions today with Foreign Minister @MoosaZameer in Male. The agenda covered our engagement in development partnership, capacity building, bilateral and regional security, trade and digital cooperation. Jointly inaugurated 6 High Impact Projects in areas of street lighting, mental health, children's speech therapy and special education. Witnessed signing of MoU between the National Payments Corporation of India and the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Maldives on the introduction of a digital payment system in the Maldives."

Addressing a press conference, Jaishankar said, "India's partnership with the Maldives is based on our deep desire to work together for each other's welfare and interests. It is a partnership that has enabled us to always swiftly and effectively respond to challenges as witnessed in the past."

"Maldives is one of the cornerstones of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy, it is also one of our Vision SAGAR, as well as of our commitment to the Global South. To put it succinctly in the words of my Prime Minister Narendra Modi – for India, neighbourhood is a priority and, in the neighbourhood, Maldives is a priority," the Union minister said.

"We also share the closest of bonds of history and kinship," Jaishankar added.