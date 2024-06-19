AAP's Atishi threatens ‘indefinite fast’ in letter to PM Modi: ‘If Delhi does not get its water share by 21 June…’
Atishi warns of 'indefinite fast' starting 21 June if Delhi's water crisis is not resolved, blames Haryana for not releasing water. Delhi residents face shortages, queue for water from tankers amidst scorching heat.
Delhi Water Crisis: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and minister in the Delhi government, Atishi, has threatened to go on an 'indefinite fast' in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the letter, Atishi warned that if Delhi does not 'get its share of water' by 21 June, she will begin 'indefinite fasting'.