Atishi warns of 'indefinite fast' starting 21 June if Delhi's water crisis is not resolved, blames Haryana for not releasing water. Delhi residents face shortages, queue for water from tankers amidst scorching heat.

Delhi Water Crisis: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and minister in the Delhi government, Atishi, has threatened to go on an 'indefinite fast' in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the letter, Atishi warned that if Delhi does not 'get its share of water' by 21 June, she will begin 'indefinite fasting'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Wednesday, Atishi addressed a press conference in the national capital, Delhi and said that the city is grappling with a water crisis since Haryana is not releasing the capital's share of water. Notably, Haryana is governed by AAP's INDIA bloc ally, Congress.

"I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the water crisis requesting him to resolve the issue. If the crisis is not solved within two days, I will go on an indefinite strike from 21 June," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the press conference, Atishi said, "Yesterday, Haryana released 513 MGD of water to Delhi against 613 MGD. One MGD of water is for 28,500 people. This means that water was not released for over 28 lakh people."

Atishi mentioned that she has repeatedly written to the Haryana government to resolve the Delhi water crisis.

According to a report by ANI on Wednesday, residents in several areas of the national capital were observed lining up for water from tankers, highlighting ongoing water scarcity issues exacerbated by intense heat conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In morning footage, individuals from Kusumpur Pahadi in Vasant Vihar (South-West Delhi) to Geeta Colony (East Delhi) and Okhla (South-East Delhi) were seen queuing with containers and buckets, gathering around water tankers. This scene underscores widespread water scarcity issues across various parts of Delhi amid the current heatwave.

Delhi has been battling severe heatwaves and a water crisis. It registered a record peak demand for electricity, so much so that it also witnessed a massive power outage last week.

Delhi Water Crisis: Congress, BJP protest against AAP Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has criticized AAP minister Atishi, alleging that she is resorting to theatrics to divert attention from issues such as water theft and black marketing. Sachdeva has called for the AAP government's dismissal, citing its perceived failure to address these issues effectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Atishi has now stooped to theatrics to divert attention from theft and black marketing of water. Haryana provided surplus water to Delhi yesterday and there are official documents to prove it but she is now resorting to drama, he charged.

"This government should be sacked," he said alleging the ruling AAP failed to provide water to the people of Delhi.

For INDIA bloc partners AAP and Congress, it is knives out, significantly ahead of Legislative Assembly elections of Delhi for all 70 constituencies, which are scheduled to be held on or before February 2025. Congress participated in massive 'Matka Phod' protests, even as AAP accused Haryana's Congress CM Sukhhwinder Singh Sukhu of withholding Delhi's share of water. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!