Vijender Gupta appointed speaker: Once dragged out, now in charge of Delhi Assembly – BJP leader’s comeback moment

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Vijender Gupta, an MLA from Rohini, as the new speaker of the Delhi Assembly.

Gupta, a three-time MLA has served as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly for two terms. Gupta was even dragged out by marshalls of the house during the sessions when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was in power and the BJP in opposition.

Now, with the new responsibility of Speaker, Gupta will preside over the house from where he was dragged out many times.

Gupta, won the 2025 assembly election from Rohini with a margin of more than 37 thousand votes, beating AAP's Pradeep Mittal. The BJP won 48 seats in the 70-member house storming to power.

Gupta won the Delhi Assembly Elections from Rohini in 2015 and 2020, the two elections dominated by the AAP. The BJP won three seats in 2015 and eight seats in 2020, with Gupta winning on both occasions.

Gupta has also been the president of the Delhi BJP and a member of the Delhi Development Authority. He is a former chairman of MCD's standing committee.

‘Greatest Comeback of the Season’ Visuals of Gupta being marshalled or dragged out of the Delhi Assembly were a common sight during the 10-year rule of the AAP. In fact as soon as his name emerged for the Speaker's post the visuals remerged on social media with many calling it the ‘Greatest Comeback of the Season’.

With the AAP out and the BJP in, the tables have turned in the Delhi assembly. In fact, both Ram Niwas Goel, the former speaker, and Arvind Kejriwal, the former chief minister, are no longer part of the Assembly.