Delhi Cabinet Ministers Full List: CM Rekha Gupta keeps finance, Kapil Mishra gets Law

  • Delhi Cabinet Ministers Full List: BJP government in New Delhi has allocated cabinet portfolios, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta retaining Finance and Revenue. Senior leader Ashish Sood has been assigned the Home and Education Department.

Livemint
Published20 Feb 2025, 09:03 PM IST
Advertisement
Delhi Cabinet Ministers Full List: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta along with her cabinet colleague during take charge at CM Office, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday

Delhi Cabinet Ministers Full List: On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi allocated responsibilities to the new cabinet. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been assigned the Finance, Revenue, Women, and Child Development portfolios as the BJP government in Delhi allocated responsibilities to the new cabinet.

After chairing the first Cabinet meeting, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, “I will hold the portfolios of departments of General Administration, Service, Finance, Revenue, Women and Child Development, Land and Building, Information and Public Relations, Vigilance, Planning and other departments which are not allocated to any other minister.”

Advertisement
Also Read | Delhi Cabinet approves implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in first meet

Senior BJP leader Ashish Sood has been given the Home Department, Power, Urban Development, Education and Higher Education and Training, and Technical Education departments, announced Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

Pravesh Verma will oversee the Public Works Department, Legislative Affairs, water, irrigation & flood control, and Gurdwara elections, which manages the cleaning of the Yamuna River.

Also Read | Rekha Gupta’s Day 1 as Delhi CM – Cabinet meet, Yamuna Aarti

Kapil Mishra has been appointed as the new Minister of Law and Justice and will also hold the Labour Department portfolio. Notably, Kapil Mishra has been accused of inciting violence, particularly in connection to the 2020 Delhi riots. Complaints allege that he made inflammatory remarks and led a mob that attacked Muslim and Dalit protesters.

Advertisement

Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been assigned the Forest and Environment portfolio, along with the Food and Supplies Department

Ashish Sood will also share the portfolios of Power, Education, and Urban Development, while Pankaj Kumar Singh will oversee Health and Family Welfare, as well as Transport.

Also Read | Rekha Gupta: Will the fourth woman CM of Delhi fulfil BJP’s promises to women?
MinitserDepartment
Rekha Gupta, Chief MinisterFinance, Planning, GAD, WCD, Services, Revenue, Land & Building, I&PR, Vigilance, AR. Any other department not allocated to other Ministers.
Pravesh PWD, Legislative Affairs, I&FC, Gurudwara Elections, Water 
Ashish SoodHome, Power, UD, Education, Higher Education, Training, Technical Education
Sardar Manjinder Singh SirsaFood & Supplies, Forest and Environment, Industries
Ravinder SinghSocial Welfare, SC and ST Welfare, Cooperative, Elections
Kapil MishraLaw & Justice, Labour Department, Employment Department, Development, Art & Culture, Tourism Department, Language Department,
Pankaj Kumar SinghHealth and Family welfare, Transport, Information Technology.

The newly elected Delhi government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has vowed to work tirelessly for the city's development and to fulfil all commitments made to the people during the election campaign.

Following Gupta's swearing-in as Delhi's ninth chief minister, she and her six cabinet ministers performed 'Yamuna Aarti' at Vasudev Ghat on Thursday evening.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsPoliticsDelhi Cabinet Ministers Full List: CM Rekha Gupta keeps finance, Kapil Mishra gets Law
First Published:20 Feb 2025, 09:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App