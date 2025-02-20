Delhi Cabinet Ministers Full List: CM Rekha Gupta keeps finance, Kapil Mishra gets Law

Delhi Cabinet Ministers Full List: On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi allocated responsibilities to the new cabinet. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been assigned the Finance, Revenue, Women, and Child Development portfolios as the BJP government in Delhi allocated responsibilities to the new cabinet.

After chairing the first Cabinet meeting, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, “I will hold the portfolios of departments of General Administration, Service, Finance, Revenue, Women and Child Development, Land and Building, Information and Public Relations, Vigilance, Planning and other departments which are not allocated to any other minister.”

Senior BJP leader Ashish Sood has been given the Home Department, Power, Urban Development, Education and Higher Education and Training, and Technical Education departments, announced Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

Pravesh Verma will oversee the Public Works Department, Legislative Affairs, water, irrigation & flood control, and Gurdwara elections, which manages the cleaning of the Yamuna River.

Kapil Mishra has been appointed as the new Minister of Law and Justice and will also hold the Labour Department portfolio. Notably, Kapil Mishra has been accused of inciting violence, particularly in connection to the 2020 Delhi riots. Complaints allege that he made inflammatory remarks and led a mob that attacked Muslim and Dalit protesters.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been assigned the Forest and Environment portfolio, along with the Food and Supplies Department

Ashish Sood will also share the portfolios of Power, Education, and Urban Development, while Pankaj Kumar Singh will oversee Health and Family Welfare, as well as Transport.

Minitser Department Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister Finance, Planning, GAD, WCD, Services, Revenue, Land & Building, I&PR, Vigilance, AR. Any other department not allocated to other Ministers. Pravesh PWD, Legislative Affairs, I&FC, Gurudwara Elections, Water Ashish Sood Home, Power, UD, Education, Higher Education, Training, Technical Education Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa Food & Supplies, Forest and Environment, Industries Ravinder Singh Social Welfare, SC and ST Welfare, Cooperative, Elections Kapil Mishra Law & Justice, Labour Department, Employment Department, Development, Art & Culture, Tourism Department, Language Department, Pankaj Kumar Singh Health and Family welfare, Transport, Information Technology.

The newly elected Delhi government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has vowed to work tirelessly for the city's development and to fulfil all commitments made to the people during the election campaign.

Following Gupta's swearing-in as Delhi's ninth chief minister, she and her six cabinet ministers performed 'Yamuna Aarti' at Vasudev Ghat on Thursday evening.