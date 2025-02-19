Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta was appointed as the Delhi Chief Minister by BJP on Wednesday, 19 February. A first time MLA, Rekha Gupta also became the only female chief minister in all of 18 National Democratic Alliance ruled states currently.

Apart from Rekha Gupta, INDIA bloc has Mamata Banerjee as the only female Chief Minister, who governs West Bengal.

Rekha Gupta's appointment as the Delhi Chief Minister is historic for more reasons than one

Rekha Gupta is the fourth female chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi

Rekha Gupta is the only BJP female chief minister in all of 18 NDA rules states and 2 Union territories

Rekha Gupta takes charge of Delhi government as part of BJP's historic win in Delhi ending a drought of 27 years

Rekha Gupta, a three time councillor, had lost the Delhi mayoral polls to AAP leader Shelly Oberoi TAKE A LOOK AT ALL NDA RULED STATE CMs

STATES CHIEF MINISTER Delhi Rekha Gupta (Only Female CM among all NDA states) Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Sharma Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi Bihar Nitish Kumar Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami Tripura Manik Saha Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai Haryana Nayab Singh Saini Goa Pramod Sawant Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu Meghalaya Conrad Sangma Manipur Biren Singh was CM till he resigned recently. State is under President's Rule now Puducherry N. Rangasamy

Rekha Gupta Joins Ranks of Delhi's Women CMs Sushma Swaraj: BJP leader Sushma Swaraj made history in 1998 by becoming the first female Chief Minister of Delhi, serving a brief tenure of just 52 days.

Sheila Dikshit: Sheila Dikshit was Delhi's longest-serving Chief Minister, holding office for 15 years from 1998 to 2013. As a leader of the Congress, she oversaw significant transformations in Delhi's infrastructure and urban development.