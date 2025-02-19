Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta becomes ONLY woman chief minister among all NDA ruled states

Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta was appointed as the Delhi Chief Minister by BJP on Wednesday, 19 February. A first time MLA, Rekha Gupta also became the only female chief minister in all of 18 National Democratic Alliance ruled states currently.
Apart from Rekha Gupta, INDIA bloc has Mamata Banerjee as the only female Chief Minister, who governs West Bengal.
Rekha Gupta's appointment as the Delhi Chief Minister is historic for more reasons than one
|STATES
|CHIEF MINISTER
|Delhi
|Rekha Gupta (Only Female CM among all NDA states)
|Uttar Pradesh
|Yogi Adityanath
|Gujarat
|Bhupendrabhai Patel
|Maharashtra
|Devendra Fadnavis
|Rajasthan
|Bhajan Lal Sharma
|Madhya Pradesh
|Mohan Yadav
|Odisha
|Mohan Charan Majhi
|Bihar
|Nitish Kumar
|Assam
|Himanta Biswa Sarma
|Uttarakhand
|Pushkar Singh Dhami
|Tripura
|Manik Saha
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Pema Khandu
|Chhattisgarh
|Vishnu Deo Sai
|Haryana
|Nayab Singh Saini
|Goa
Pramod Sawant
|Andhra Pradesh
|N Chandrababu Naidu
|Meghalaya
|Conrad Sangma
|Manipur
|Biren Singh was CM till he resigned recently. State is under President's Rule now
|Puducherry
|N. Rangasamy
Sushma Swaraj: BJP leader Sushma Swaraj made history in 1998 by becoming the first female Chief Minister of Delhi, serving a brief tenure of just 52 days.
Sheila Dikshit: Sheila Dikshit was Delhi's longest-serving Chief Minister, holding office for 15 years from 1998 to 2013. As a leader of the Congress, she oversaw significant transformations in Delhi's infrastructure and urban development.
Atishi: Atishi became the Chief Minister of Delhi in September 2024, following the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal. As a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)