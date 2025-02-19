Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta becomes ONLY woman chief minister among all NDA ruled states

  • Shalimar Bagh BJP MLA Rekha Gupta, who clinched victory in Shalimar Bagh by a margin of 29,595 votes, is the next Delhi Chief Minister.

Published19 Feb 2025, 09:24 PM IST
Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta, MLA from Shalimar Bagh(PTI)

Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta was appointed as the Delhi Chief Minister by BJP on Wednesday, 19 February. A first time MLA, Rekha Gupta also became the only female chief minister in all of 18 National Democratic Alliance ruled states currently.

Apart from Rekha Gupta, INDIA bloc has Mamata Banerjee as the only female Chief Minister, who governs West Bengal.

Rekha Gupta's appointment as the Delhi Chief Minister is historic for more reasons than one

  • Rekha Gupta is the fourth female chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi
  • Rekha Gupta is the only BJP female chief minister in all of 18 NDA rules states and 2 Union territories
  • Rekha Gupta takes charge of Delhi government as part of BJP's historic win in Delhi ending a drought of 27 years
  • Rekha Gupta, a three time councillor, had lost the Delhi mayoral polls to AAP leader Shelly Oberoi

TAKE A LOOK AT ALL NDA RULED STATE CMs

STATESCHIEF MINISTER
DelhiRekha Gupta (Only Female CM among all NDA states)
Uttar PradeshYogi Adityanath
GujaratBhupendrabhai Patel
MaharashtraDevendra Fadnavis
RajasthanBhajan Lal Sharma
Madhya PradeshMohan Yadav
OdishaMohan Charan Majhi
BiharNitish Kumar
AssamHimanta Biswa Sarma
UttarakhandPushkar Singh Dhami
TripuraManik Saha
Arunachal PradeshPema Khandu
ChhattisgarhVishnu Deo Sai
HaryanaNayab Singh Saini
Goa
Pramod Sawant
Andhra PradeshN Chandrababu Naidu
MeghalayaConrad Sangma
ManipurBiren Singh was CM till he resigned recently. State is under President's Rule now
PuducherryN. Rangasamy

Rekha Gupta Joins Ranks of Delhi's Women CMs

Sushma Swaraj: BJP leader Sushma Swaraj made history in 1998 by becoming the first female Chief Minister of Delhi, serving a brief tenure of just 52 days.

Sheila Dikshit: Sheila Dikshit was Delhi's longest-serving Chief Minister, holding office for 15 years from 1998 to 2013. As a leader of the Congress, she oversaw significant transformations in Delhi's infrastructure and urban development.

Atishi: Atishi became the Chief Minister of Delhi in September 2024, following the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal. As a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta becomes ONLY woman chief minister among all NDA ruled states
19 Feb 2025, 09:24 PM IST
