Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta warns ahead of oath-taking: ‘Anyone who has been corrupt...’

Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta has pledged to hold corrupt individuals accountable as she prepares to take the oath of office today i.e. February 20. While issuing a stern warning, she asserted, “Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee”.

The CM designate will be sworn in as Chief Minister at a ceremony in Ramlila Maidan in the national capital today at 12.35 PM.

Rekha Gupta Oath-Taking LIVE Ahead of taking oath, she spoke to reporters and said called her appointment a miracle. She said, “It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women. Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee.”

Apart from Rekha Gupta, the other ministers who will take the oath as ministers in the swearing-in ceremony are Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

On February 19, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on appointed Gupta as Chief Minister of Delhi. In the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, Gupta won from Shalimar Bagh seat with 68,200 votes, defeating Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Bandana Kumari by 29,595 votes.

Gupta is set to become only woman to be the chief minister among all NDA-ruled states in the country. In fact, she will be the only second woman after Mamata Banerjee to be a chief minister of any state in the country currently.