Delhi CM race heats up: BJP MLAs Rekha Gupta, Shikha Roy, Arvinder Lovely huddle with JP Nadda

The suspense continues over Delhi's new chief minister following BJP's election victory. Several leaders visited JP Nadda, and speculation suggests a woman or Purvanchali candidate may be chosen. PM Modi's return from abroad will likely determine the announcement date.

Sayantani
Updated11 Feb 2025, 05:12 PM IST
BJP workers celebrate the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections in New Delhi.
BJP workers celebrate the party’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections in New Delhi.

Delhi CM suspense continues: The suspense over who will takeover as the chief minister of Delhi continues, two days after the Delhi Election result declared BJP as the winner. On Tuesday, ten Delhi BJP leaders including Anil Sharma, Shikha Roy, Satish Upadhyay, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Vijendra Gupta, Ajay Mahawar, Rekha Gupta, Kapil Mishra, Kulwant Rana and Dr Anil Goyal paid a courtesy call to BJP National President JP Nadda in Parliament.

Also Read | Who will be new Delhi CM? A woman or is BJP planning ‘surprise’ pick?

Several source based reports have mentioned that the Delhi BJP is likely to pick a woman chief minister, others say that the saffron party might take a ‘purvanchali’ route for their CM pick.

Further, a section of BJP leaders on Monday sought that the new chief minister of Delhi should be chosen from the elected BJP MLAs.

The BJP is going to form its government in Delhi, following its victory in the Assembly polls held on February 5. The saffron party has ousted the AAP from power, winning 48 of the 70 seats in the election, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

Also Read | Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: 10 BJP MLAs ’pay courtesy call’ to JP Nadda

A source based report by News18 claimed that Delhi Chief Minister would be declared and sworn-in only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his foreign visit. The PM landed in Paris on Monday. After completing his 2-day visit to Paris, PM Modi will head for the United States to meet President Donald Trump. The PM will return to India after 13 February.

Lotus Blooms in Delhi Election 2025

The BJP has returned to power in the national capital after a gap of more than 26 years, breaking the political dominance of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP for 10 years.

Also Read | Who will be next Delhi CM? Key factors at play

Among the newly-elected MLAs, the names of Parvesh Verma, the BJP's Jat face in the capital who defeated Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, and former Delhi BJP presidents Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhya have been cited as frontrunners for the chief minister's chair. Other probables for the post include senior leaders Ashish Sood and Pawan Sharma, elected from Janakpuri and Uttam Nagar respectively.

Also Read | BJP had three Delhi CMs before but none completed 5-year term

Some leaders feel the party may also place its bets on women legislators like Rekha Gupta and Shikha Rai. Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma, a Purvanchali leader, is also among the contenders for the top post.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsPoliticsDelhi CM race heats up: BJP MLAs Rekha Gupta, Shikha Roy, Arvinder Lovely huddle with JP Nadda
MoreLess
First Published:11 Feb 2025, 04:58 PM IST

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in Politics

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.