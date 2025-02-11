Delhi CM race heats up: BJP MLAs Rekha Gupta, Shikha Roy, Arvinder Lovely huddle with JP Nadda

Delhi CM suspense continues: The suspense over who will takeover as the chief minister of Delhi continues, two days after the Delhi Election result declared BJP as the winner. On Tuesday, ten Delhi BJP leaders including Anil Sharma, Shikha Roy, Satish Upadhyay, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Vijendra Gupta, Ajay Mahawar, Rekha Gupta, Kapil Mishra, Kulwant Rana and Dr Anil Goyal paid a courtesy call to BJP National President JP Nadda in Parliament.

Several source based reports have mentioned that the Delhi BJP is likely to pick a woman chief minister, others say that the saffron party might take a ‘purvanchali’ route for their CM pick.

Further, a section of BJP leaders on Monday sought that the new chief minister of Delhi should be chosen from the elected BJP MLAs.

The BJP is going to form its government in Delhi, following its victory in the Assembly polls held on February 5. The saffron party has ousted the AAP from power, winning 48 of the 70 seats in the election, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

A source based report by News18 claimed that Delhi Chief Minister would be declared and sworn-in only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his foreign visit. The PM landed in Paris on Monday. After completing his 2-day visit to Paris, PM Modi will head for the United States to meet President Donald Trump. The PM will return to India after 13 February.

Lotus Blooms in Delhi Election 2025 The BJP has returned to power in the national capital after a gap of more than 26 years, breaking the political dominance of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP for 10 years.

Among the newly-elected MLAs, the names of Parvesh Verma, the BJP's Jat face in the capital who defeated Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, and former Delhi BJP presidents Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhya have been cited as frontrunners for the chief minister's chair. Other probables for the post include senior leaders Ashish Sood and Pawan Sharma, elected from Janakpuri and Uttam Nagar respectively.

