Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi has been allocated the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, the Delhi government announced on Wednesday.

The decision was taken by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Ani Baijal in consultation with the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Look at the official statement here

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia allocated Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio in addition to the portfolios he is currently holding: Delhi Govt pic.twitter.com/IY2819mZjh — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

According to the official statement, Sisodia is already in charge of education, finance, planning, land and building, vigilance, services, tourism, art, culture and language, labour and employment.

The official statement therefore further mentioned that Satyendar Jain will be handling health, industries, power, home, urban development, irrigation and flood control and water.

Minister Gopal Rai will now be handling Development, general administration department and environment, forest and wildlife.

