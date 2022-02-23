Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia allocated another crucial portfolio. Read here
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
1 min read . 05:58 PM IST Livemint
Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi has been allocated the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, the Delhi government announced on Wednesday.
Delhi has been allocated the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, the Delhi government announced on Wednesday.
Delhi has been allocated the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, the Delhi government announced on Wednesday.
Kejriwal.
Kejriwal.
According to the official statement,
Sisodia is already in charge of education, finance, planning, land and building, vigilance, services, tourism, art, culture and language, labour and employment.
The official statement therefore further mentioned that Satyendar Jain will be handling health, industries, power, home, urban development, irrigation and flood control and water.
Minister Gopal Rai will now be handling Development, general administration department and environment, forest and wildlife.