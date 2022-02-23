Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia allocated another crucial portfolio. Read here

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
1 min read . 05:58 PM IST Livemint

Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi has been allocated the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, the Delhi government announced on Wednesday.

The decision was taken by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Ani Baijal in consultation with the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Look at the official statement here

According to the official statement, Sisodia is already in charge of education, finance, planning, land and building, vigilance, services, tourism, art, culture and language, labour and employment. 

The official statement therefore further mentioned that Satyendar Jain will be handling health, industries, power, home, urban development, irrigation and flood control and water. 

Minister Gopal Rai will now be handling Development, general administration department and environment, forest and wildlife.  

