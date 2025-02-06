Delhi Elections 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh alleged on Thursday that seven of the party's MLAs had received calls to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), further claiming they were offered " ₹15 crore" to do so.

Sanjay Singh further said, “We have told the MLAs to record such audio calls and complain about it. If anyone meets them, they should make a video of it with a hidden camera.”

Notably, eight outgoing AAP MLAs, who had been denied a ticket for the Delhi Assembly Elections, had joined the BJP on February1, only days ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls. The MLAs cited alleged corruption and deviation from the AAP's ideology as reasons for resigning from the party.

One of the outgoing former AAP MLA Madan Lal stated that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had replaced diligent workers with candidates facing criminal charges and multiple FIRs.

“The BJP has accepted its defeat even before the counting of votes and like the rest of the country, the BJP has started the politics of breaking parties in Delhi as well.”, lashing out at the saffron party, the AAP MP remarked.

On Wednesday, Delhi voted to elect representatives to 70 Assembly seats.

What did Exit Polls Predict for Delhi Elections? Exit polls for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections predicted a strong comeback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after 27 years, potentially ending the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) reign.

Seat Range Estimates: The BJP is projected to secure between 39 and 49 seats according to some polls, while AAP is expected to win between 21 and 31 seats. Other polls estimate the BJP could win between 40 and 44 seats, with AAP securing 25 to 291.

Specific Exit Poll Results: People's Insight: BJP is likely to get 40 to 44 seats, AAP 25 to 29 seats.

P-Marq: BJP and its allies are predicted to win 39-49 seats, AAP 21-31 seats.

JVC exit poll: BJP and allies would get 39-45, the AAP 22-31 seats.

Poll Diary: BJP and allies are predicted to win 42-50 seats, while giving the AAP 18-25 seats.

