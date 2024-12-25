Delhi Election 2025: Mahila Samman Yojana ’doesn’t exist’, city govt says don’t share personal info as AAP begins drive

As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders launched doorstep registration drive for 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana', the Women and Child Development Department of the Delhi government clarified that "no such scheme" exists right now.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana,' Delhi-residing women aged above 18, who are not employed in government or political positions, are eligible for a ₹2,100 monthly allowance.

This week, AAP ministers, MLAs, and volunteers launched an extensive public outreach campaign to register people for the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' and 'Sanjeevani Yojana'.

In its 2024-25 budget, the Delhi government announced the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana scheme will provide ₹1,000 per month to all women aged above 18.

However, ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal announced that the amount would be raised to ₹2,100 if his party returns to power in the upcoming polls.

An estimated 35-40 lakh women were expected to enrol for the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' and around 15 lakh senior citizens, an official statement said earlier.

'No such schemes exits' In a public notice, the Women and Child Development Department of the Delhi government said that it received information through media reports and social media posts that "a political party" is claiming to give ₹2100 per month to the women of Delhi under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana'.

"It is clarified that no such scheme has been notified by the Delhi government," the statement released by the Women and Child Development Department on Wednesday read.

Since no such scheme is in existence, "the question of acceptance of the form/application for registration under this non-existent scheme does not arise," the statement further emphasized.

"Any private person/political party who is collecting forms/applications or collecting information from applicants in the name of this scheme is committing fraud and has no authority," the department said.

Delhi govt warns against sharing personal information The Delhi government department cautioned citizens that sharing personal details such as bank account information, voter ID card, phone number, residential address or any other sensitive information in the name of this scheme "may lead to the risk of information leaking in the public domain, which may lead to crime/cybercrime/banking fraud."

"In such a situation, citizens will be entirely at their own risk and will be held responsible for any consequences," the department said.

The Delhi government further advised people of the national capital "not to fall prey to the false promises of this non-existent scheme as these are misleading and without any authority."

"The general public is also requested to exercise extreme caution while sharing personal details with any unauthorized person, to avoid any fraud or data breach in future," it said.

Digital platform will be launched It informed that a digital portal will be launched to facilitate registration and submission of the application of eligible persons under the scheme.

