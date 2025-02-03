The battle for Delhi: It is Kejriwal’s suvidha vs Modi’s vikas

Surprisingly, issues which one might have thought would be hot-button ones—from the sheeshmahal controversy (BJP’s dig at the AAP government over an extravagant makeover of the chief minister’s residence) to the alleged liquor scam—seem rather insignificant on the ground. Among AAP supporters, there isn’t any real anger about the imprisonment or a vehement defence of the sheeshmahal. And among the detractors of AAP, or among BJP supporters, there is hardly any mention of corruption in the AAP regime. Thus, neither is corruption an issue, which the BJP had looked to corner AAP on, nor is Kejriwal being touted as a political victim on any large scale, which AAP had hoped for.