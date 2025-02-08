Delhi elections 2025: As early trends projected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to cross the majority mark in the Delhi assembly election results, BJP Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva stated that a double-engine government would be formed in the national capital under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), suggesting that dishonesty with the people leads to unfavourable outcomes.

"If you are dishonest with the public, then the public will give a similar result. Under the leadership of PM Modi, a double-engine government will be formed in Delhi," Sachdeva said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the majority mark in the Delhi assembly election results, as per the early trends from the Election Commission. BJP supporters were seen celebrating the party's gain.

The BJP is currently leading in 41 seats while the AAP is ahead in 28 seats.

The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is trailing from the New Delhi seat by a vote margin of 430.

AAP candidate and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is trailing BJP's Shikha Roy in the Greater Kailash seat by 2,583 votes.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is trailing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri in Kalkaji by a vote margin of 1,342 votes.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal focused on liquor: Anna Hazare as BJP leads in Delhi

The BJP is also leading in the Okhla seat, considered a strong bastion of AAP's Amanatullah Khan, by a vote margin of 1,734.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai is leading from the Babarpur seat by 5,602 votes, while Imran Hussain is leading from the Ballimaran seat by 1,824 votes.

Satyendra Jain is trailing BJP's Karnail Singh from the Shakur Basti seat by 8,072 votes.

Former AAP leader Kailash Gahlot, who joined the BJP recently, has gained a comfortable lead of 2,714 in the Bijwasan seat.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout of 60.54 per cent.

Also Read | Delhi Election Results 2025 Live: PM Modi to address BJP workers

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the national capital.