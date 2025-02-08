Delhi election result 2025: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared a cryptic post accompanied with a GIF captioning it ‘Aur lado apps mein’ (fight each other some more), as INDIA bloc parties AAP and Congress trail in early trends of Delhi assembly election results.

After leads showed the BJP winning nearly 50 of Delhi's 70 Assembly seats, the National Conference leader posted a GIF which said, “aur lado, jee bhar ke lado, samapt kar do ek dusre ko” (fight some more, fight to your heart's content, finish each other off).

Despite contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance in Delhi, the Congress and the AAP decided to fight the Assembly elections separately. Leaders from both parties also did not shy away from attacking each other, even accusing the other of being a “B-team” of the BJP.

In response to party decisions concerning Delhi, Omar Abdullah remarked last month that a lack of clarity surrounds the INDIA alliance's leadership and agenda. He suggested the coalition should be dissolved if its sole purpose was for the general election.

Abdullah stated, “I cannot say anything about this because we have nothing to do with Delhi elections. AAP, Congress and the other parties on the ground must decide how to combat the BJP... As far as I remember, there was no time limit to the INDIA alliance. Unfortunately, no INDIA alliance meeting is being organised, so there is no clarity about leadership, agenda, or our (INDIA bloc's) existence... They should wind up the alliance in case it was just for the Parliament elections...”

The majority mark in Delhi is 36 seats. The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections across 19 counting centres is underway at 19 centres. The counting of votes will decide the new government of the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) eyes to continue its dream run and script a hat-trick of victories, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eyes return to power after a 27-year drought.