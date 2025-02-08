Politics
Why Modi’s BJP has raced ahead of Kejriwal’s AAP in the battle for Delhi
Ruhi Tiwari 4 min read 08 Feb 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Summary
- Ending a long, 27-year wait, the BJP has secured a comfortable win with 48 of the 70 assembly seats, up from a mere eight in the last election.
In the battle between former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s suvidha (benefits) model and prime minister Narendra Modi’s vikas (development) model, the voter in the national capital has delivered a decisive verdict in favour of the latter.
