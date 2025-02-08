Why Modi’s BJP has raced ahead of Kejriwal’s AAP in the battle for Delhi

First, Modi’s personal popularity in Delhi remains unmatched. This is evident from the BJP’s three consecutive top-notch performances in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi under Modi, where it won all seven seats. What, however, worked in its favour this assembly election was an obvious anti-incumbency sentiment against the AAP, and serious lapses Kejriwal’s governance model, bringing Modi’s approach to the fore. Even AAP voters on the ground were clear about one preference—Modi in the Centre.