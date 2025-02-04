Delhi election: Why our voting system could be bad for the air quality
SummaryA first-past-the-post voting system, in which a party can win a seat even if most voters disapprove of it, creates conditions ripe for the neglect of broad-based public goods such as clean air. It incentivizes parties to cater to demands for schemes targeted at narrow voter bases.
Delhi is set to vote for its next government on Wednesday after a heated campaign trail. However, as cash transfers and welfare targeting took centre stage, air quality, which has been consistently ‘poor’ since November in an annual pattern, was noticeably missing in campaigning across parties. The political class’ neglect of public goods, such as the air we breathe, is commonplace across the world. Academics trace one argument behind this to the first-past-the-post (FPTP) structure of the Indian voting system.