Delhi election: Why our voting system could be bad for the air quality

In 2020, the Aam Aadmi Party got only 53% of votes, but won 62 of 70 seats (nearly 90%). For parties that came second or third in contests, their command on the voter base did not translate into seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 38% of the votes but only 11% of the seats. This is common across India. Among the most populous states, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh are notable examples. At the Lok Sabha level, too, small changes in vote share have translated into large swings in seats, leading to tangible changes in policymaking. In the 2024 election, the BJP’s vote share only declined 0.3 percentage points from 37.2% (2019) to 36.9%, but its seat share fell 11.4 percentage points to 44.1%. That means for the opponents, targeting just 0.3% of the voter base proved pivotal for several races.