Arvind Kejriwal’s BIG accusation against BJP – Gold chains distributed in two Delhi colonies to ‘buy votes’

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged the BJP is distributing money and gold chains to ‘buy votes’ ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Arvind Kejriwal has left no stones unturned to level allegations against the opposition BJP in Delhi.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that BJP is distributing jackets, shoes, sarees, money and even gold chains to buy votes.

"I have heard that gold chains are being distributed in two colonies. The BJP is saying it will buy votes. I appeal to the people of Delhi to not vote for anyone, including AAP candidates, if they are offering money or goods during the polls," Kejriwal said at the press conference.

Addressing a press conference here, he also claimed the AAP's graph is soaring and it will once again get a full majority. "As the elections are approaching, it is becoming clear that the AAP is going to form a stable government with a full majority. With time, the AAP's graph is soaring," Kejriwal added.

BJP lacks the vision and leadership to challenge the AAP, Kejriwal claimed.

"The BJP has surrendered all its weapons as it has no narrative, no vision and no chief ministerial face. It doesn't have anything," the former chief minister said.

