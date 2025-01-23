Delhi Elections 2025: Ramesh Bidhuri files complaint against Atishi, says ‘hired paid workers to…’

Delhi Elections 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kalkaji Assembly seat, Ramesh Bidhuri has filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi for allegedly filing false complaints and exerting undue pressure on administration.

“Atishi Marlena has hired paid workers from other assembly constituencies for campaigning. The said workers are creating public nuisance. They misbehave with my party workers”, the complaint read.

“Apprehending her defeat, Atishi Marlena, in order to exert pressure upon the administration and to threaten my workers of false prosecution, has started levelling baseless and false complaints”, Ramesh Bidhuri alleged.

On 22 January, Atishi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating an atmosphere of "terror" in the Kalkaji assembly constituency, levelling serious allegations of "hooliganism" and use of "profanity" against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers by Ramesh and his associates.

She said that people claiming to be nephews of Ramesh Bidhuri were threatening AAP workers while grabbing their collars and "burning" the campaign materials including pamphlets.

On Thursday, Bidhuri complained, “The allegations levelled are not corroborated by any audio-video recordings or oral testimony of any independent witness. Recently, she has filed a false and frivolous complaint against my supporter Manish Bidhuri. Even the only video relied upon does not show that Manish Bidhuri is present there.”

“Ms. Marlena also got a forged video circulated to tarnish my image and influence the elections regarding which I have already preferred a complaint with PS Kalkaji. The filing of false complaints by Ms. Atishi Marlena to exert pressure upon the officials and to disturb the peaceful environment violates provisions of BNS, 2024.”, the complaint added.

This comes as the assembly elections in Delhi nears its commencement date and the chaos between AAP and BJP keeps intensifying over various issues. The national capital will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.