Delhi Election 2025 | Even PM drinks same water: Modi hits back at AAP over Yamuna water ‘poisoning’ charges

Delhi Elections 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to Aam Admi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal's claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party- led Haryana government is ‘poisoning’ the Yamuna water. PM Modi has stated that he, too, drinks the same water from Yamuna and questioned if the Haryana government would poison it to “kill the prime minister”.

“Yamuna water is consumed by judges, diplomats as well as the poor; how can one think that Haryana will poison it to kill Modi,” PM Modi, a senior BJP leader, said at the Delhi rally.

“A former CM of Delhi has levelled disgusting allegations against people of Haryana. Due to fear of losing, people from 'AAP-da' have got rattled. Are people of Haryana different from those in Delhi? Are relatives of those living in Haryana not residing in Delhi? Can the people of Haryana poison the water their own people drink?" PM Modi added.

“AAP-da' sought votes in the name of cleaning Yamuna, now they shamelessly say that it doesn't yield votes,” PM Modi said, targeting the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal.

“People of 'AAP-da' say that people of Haryana mix poison in water sent to Delhi. This is not just an insult to Haryana but to all Indians. Ours is a country where providing drinking water is considered a good deed...Such fear of losing that they are saying anything. I am sure Delhi will teach a lesson to people who say such things.

"In AAP-da walon ki llutiya Yamuna mein hi doobegi, (These AAP-da people's ship will sink in Yamuna),” PM Modi said while expressing confidence in the BJP's victory ahead of the Delhi elections.

The 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election is scheduled for February 5, with the counting of votes taking place on February 8.

Delhi Elections 2025: Is Yamuna being ‘poisoned’? A heated political battle erupted on Tuesday over Arvind Kejriwal's claim that the Haryana government is "poisoning" the Yamuna water, with the BJP saying he cannot be forgiven for his "dangerous statement", while the AAP chief asserted he won't let the people of Delhi die due to the dirty, poisonous water.

The AAP and the BJP also moved the Election Commission, with the saffron party seeking to bar Kejriwal from campaigning. The poll panel sought factual evidence from the AAP chief to substantiate his claims.

Delhi CM Atishi and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann met the Election Commission officials, alleging the BJP-led Haryana government is deliberately releasing alarming levels of ammonia into the Yamuna river, endangering Delhi's water consumers.

Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Monday that the BJP-ruled Haryana is supplying "poison-mixed" water to Delhi with the intention of killing people so that it could blame the AAP during the election.

Delhi Elections 2025: On possible post-poll alliance While addressing the rally in the capital, PM Modi also warned against the possibility of a post-poll alliance between the AAP and the Congress in Delhi, saying it will be 'double AAP-da'.

