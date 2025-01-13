Rahul Gandhi’s fight is to save Congress, my fight is to save country: Arvind Kejriwal hits back

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP National convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's blistering attack on him during the latter's election rally. “His fight is to save Congress, my fight is to save the country.” said Kejriwal on X (formerly Twitter)

“Today Rahul Gandhi came to Delhi. He abused me a lot. But I will not comment on his statements.” Kejriwal wrote.

The Congress and AAP are part of the INDIA bloc. The two parties had fought the Lok Sabha election together in Delhi, but are contesting the assembly polls separately.

What did Rahul Gandhi Say About Arvind Kejriwal? At the launch of Congress' election campaign for Delhi elections 2025, Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Narendra Modi and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that they keep mum on the issue of caste census as they do not want backwards, Dalits, tribals and minorities to get their due share.

Specifically targeting Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi said that the AAP convenor was following "Modi's strategy of propaganda and false promises" despite rising pollution, corruption and inflation in the national capital.

Gandhi also promised a caste survey in Delhi if the Congress formed the government in the national capital.

"Kejriwal had said that he would clean Delhi, remove corruption, and turn the national capital into Paris. What actually happened -- one cannot move around due to pollution and inflation is rising," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said addressing his 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' public meeting at Seelampur.

"Arvind Kejriwal had talked of removing corruption. Has he removed corruption? Just like Modi ji's propaganda of making false promises, he is following the same strategy.... Pollution, corruption and inflation are on the rise in Delhi," Gandhi said.

