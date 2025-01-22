Delhi Elections: Arvind Kejriwal says, ‘When the entire police is busy campaigning for BJP, the law…’

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 22 accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading violence and hooliganism in the national capital, claiming that such actions indicate the saffron party's fear of losing the elections. The AAP National convener claimed that the entire Delhi Police is busy campaigning for BJP. “When the entire Delhi Police is busy campaigning for BJP, the law and order situation in Delhi has collapsed,” he said addressing a press conference.

During the press conference, Arvind Kejriwal, who was accompanied by AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh, said, “The way BJP is spreading hooliganism and violence, what Atishi said, these incidents are not just limited to her constituency.”

“In Delhi, news has been coming from different areas that the BJP is doing hooliganism. Why does a party or candidate commit violence? They do it when they see they can't win the election in a normal way; today that is the situation of BJP in Delhi; BJP is moving towards its historic loss.”

The AAP convenor accused Home Minister Amit Shah of withdrawing the Delhi Police for the BJP's election campaign and alleged the party candidates are openly distributing money, with the police aiding and protecting them. He said, “When the entire Delhi Police is busy campaigning for BJP, the law and order situation in Delhi has collapsed.”

Kejriwal claimed the BJP faces a “historic defeat” in Delhi, and that is why its workers are resorting to hooliganism with the support of police. “Police are facilitating the BJP's campaign and supporting their workers who are disrupting AAP's poll efforts,” he said.

He further claimed that police officers informed him that the Home Ministry had issued direct orders to prevent AAP meetings from being held. His statement came after Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP of creating an atmosphere of “terror” in the Kalkaji assembly constituency.

Launching a scathing attack on BJP candidate Bidhuri and demanding action from the Election Commission of India (ECI), Atishi said that he and his workers were indulging in hooliganism.